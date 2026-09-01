Harwood-Bellis completes Villa move

Southampton Football Club can confirm Taylor Harwood-Bellis has completed a permanent transfer to Aston Villa for a substantial fee.

Joining the club in the summer of 2023 from Manchester City, the defender went on to make 134 appearances, scoring 12 times.

Winning promotion from the Sky Bet Championship in his first season as a Saint, Harwood-Bellis earned a first senior England cap in 2024 in a campaign where he made 34 Premier League appearances.

Captaining the side on 10 occasions under head coach Tonda Eckert in 2025/26, we thank Taylor for his unwavering commitment and dedication during his time as a Saint and wish him the very best for the future.