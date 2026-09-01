Published:
Under-21s

Abdul Okunola departs for Middlesbrough move

Written by
SFC Media
2026-27/Miscellaneous/20250919_SouthamptonU21_BurnleyU21_005_enww0w

Southampton Football Club can confirm that Academy defender Abdul Okunola has joined Middlesbrough on a permanent transfer.

The 19-year-old defender joined Saints from Chelsea in 2023 for his scholarship years, and progressed through the ranks to feature consistently for the Under-18s in their impressive 2024/25 season.

He made 67 appearances in all Academy competitions across the Under-18s and Under-21s sides, and even netted a dramatic goal against Real Madrid at St Mary’s Stadium last season.

We wish Abdul the best for the next stage of his career.

Related

2026-27/U21s/Matchdays/20260814 Southampton vs Blackburn/D4S_7361_fscn2z

U21 Report: Everton 1-2 Saints

Under-21s
play

01:48

2026-27/U21s/Matchdays/20260814 Southampton vs Blackburn/D4S_7361_fscn2z

U21 Highlights: Everton 1-2 Saints

Under-21s