Will Still was pleased with many aspects of Southampton's performance at Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, but ultimately felt the 2-1 defeat summed up the story of the team's season so far.

Saints turned in a display at Anfield that was in many ways very impressive, but they were left to reflect on two preventable goals, either side of a Shea Charles strike, that ultimately cost them the game.

"I'm really pleased with a lot of the things we've done tonight," said Still. "If we're being honest, it sums our season up so far. You're doing a lot of good things, you're doing a lot of things right. We've hit the crossbar, missed a big, big chance and the next action we're shooting ourselves in our own foot and conceding a really frustrating goal.

"The scenario repeats itself, you're chasing after the game, you do really well, react well, get back in it and we've lost focus for half a second and when you do that against such quality then you pay for it.

"But we're getting there. I know it's annoying and frustrating, but there are a lot of good things, there are a lot more positives, at least we stood up and made ourselves manly and accountable for what we were doing. I'm sure we will click into gear when the time is right, hopefully that's soon, because there were a lot of good things."

Still added: "Our shape, our organisation, our structures, but also the commitment to the cause and defending our box were really, really good and we've not actually conceded that many chances, but again we've not made it very difficult for them to score. So we need to eradicate it, I seem to be saying it every week, but we need to and we just need to keep going."