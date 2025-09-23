Southampton goalscorer Shea Charles was left ruing two big moments after Saints were knocked out of the Carabao Cup despite a brave effort at Anfield.

Hosts Liverpool took the lead two minutes before half time when Saints were caught on the ball in their own box, having missed a golden chance at the other end 30 seconds prior.

Charles later equalised, scoring his first Saints goal with 14 minutes to go, but it was Liverpool who booked their place in the fourth round when Hugo Ekitike struck a late winner.

“Honestly, I think a draw would’ve been fair,” Charles reflected. “It was just the big moments in the game, like before half time when we missed a sitter and then they scored straight after, and it’s just before half time as well, which is a bit of a killer.

“But I think we reacted well going into the second half and got our reward with the goal, but then unfortunately we went on to concede again, which was disappointing.

“That’s what football’s all about – it’s all about the moments, and we’re on the wrong end of those moments, especially tonight.

“What was it, 30 seconds? Missing such a good chance and then that happening after is disappointing, but there were a lot of good things to show from tonight.”

Charles’s first goal for the club came on his 47th Saints appearance, having come close to opening his account on the same ground in a 2024 FA Cup tie.

Now he hopes an encouraging Saints display can give the team a boost heading into Saturday’s return to Sky Bet Championship action against league leaders Middlesbrough at St Mary’s.

“I missed a great chance here two years ago, so I’m buzzing to finally get it, and for it to be here is quite special,” he said of the goal.

“Coming up against one of the best teams in the world, if not the best, and putting in a performance like that, is special. I think it’s something we’ve got to try and build on at the weekend against Boro.”