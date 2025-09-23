An impressive Southampton performance came up just short on Merseyside, as Hugo Ekitike extended his Anfield scoring streak to send Liverpool through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Saints should have led late in the first half, only for Adam Armstrong’s chip to bounce back off the crossbar and inexplicably be headed wide by Leo Scienza on the rebound.

Instead the visitors found themselves behind, as 40 seconds later Alexander Isak had the ball in the net to score his first Liverpool goal after Saints were caught in possession in their own box.

Undeterred, Saints continued to play with confidence at the home of the Premier League champions, who have won every game this season, and deservedly drew level when Shea Charles pounced from close range to score his first Saints goal with 14 minutes to go.

With penalties looming, Ekitike headed wide from Federico Chiesa’s cross but could not miss the next chance that came his way, as the Italian laid the ball on a plate for the striker to score his fifth goal of the campaign.

With Ekitike shown a second yellow card for taking his shirt off in celebration, Liverpool were reduced to 10 men, but Saints could not find a second equaliser on an encouraging night for Will Still, even in defeat.

The manager had promised changes and duly delivered nine following a disappointing display in defeat at Hull on Saturday.

There were first Saints starts for Elias Jelert at right wing-back and Scienza on the left side of a three-pronged attack, as Still reverted to the five-man defence with which Saints began the Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Elias Jelert impressed on his full debut at right wing-back

Only Ryan Manning, in the continued absence of the injured Welington, and Caspar Jander kept their places from the trip to Humberside.

Saints started confidently enough, forcing a trio of early corners as Scienza and stand-in skipper Armstrong saw shots blocked, before both players tested Liverpool’s Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, with the second attempt from Armstrong forcing a flying save from the keeper.

That was all inside the first six minutes, as Saints delivered on Still’s wish to “just have a go”. But by that point the Premier League champions should probably have been in front, with Isak having a golden chance to open his Liverpool account in the very first minute of the tie.

When Curtis Jones found Chiesa in the box, the winger’s lay-off opened up space for Isak to stare down Alex McCarthy, but the veteran stopper made an excellent early save with his outstretched right arm to deny the man signed for a British record transfer fee on transfer deadline day.

Saints’ impressive start continued, but McCarthy was called upon for a second time midway through the half when Isak escaped in behind the backline and laid the ball back for Chiesa to strike, sending McCarthy stooping to his left to make a decent stop.

Adam Armstrong forces an early save from Giorgi Mamardashvili

Chiesa was shooting again soon after, with even more power, but this time Nathan Wood got himself in the way to make a brave block and protect McCarthy’s goal.

But Saints were by no stretch under the cosh. Manning led another counter-attack down the left and delivered a perfect cross that was actually missed by Cameron Archer at the near post, whose marker Joe Gomez very nearly scored an own goal as the ball flew inches wide of Mamardashvili’s right-hand post.

Ultimately the first half, and perhaps the tie as a whole, was decided by a 40-second passage of play shortly before the interval.

Archer got a toe to a pass out of defence from Gomez and then slipped the ball through for Armstrong, who went through one on one and saw his delicate clip over Mamardashvili hit the face of the crossbar.

When the ball bounced back into play, it fell perfectly for the onrushing Scienza to finish things off with a stooping header, but the Brazilian somehow contrived to steer the ball wide from six yards.

When Saints still wondering how they weren’t in front, McCarthy’s square pass to Joshua Quarshie was pounced upon by Chiesa, who easily squared the ball for Isak, who wasn’t going to miss a second opportunity to get off the mark for his new club.

Leo Scienza spurned a golden chance shortly before Liverpool's opener

It was a real sickener for Saints, who had performed so admirably up to that point, but ultimately continued their unhappy recent habit by conceding another hugely avoidable goal.

It would prove to be Isak’s last action, replaced at half time by another summer signing in Ekitike.

Still made his first changes six minutes into the second half, including the withdrawal of Jander, who looked to be injured, as Charles and Damion Downs entered the fray, with Archer also replaced.

Saints had not lost hope, with Armstrong’s low cross nearly parried into the path of Scienza, who lost his balance at the wrong moment, before the Brazilian saw another shot, his fourth of the game, blocked by a red shirt.

Liverpool did have the ball in the net for a second time on the hour, when Chiesa slammed home Ekitike’s pass, but he was clearly offside.

Scienza’s promising first Saints start came to an end soon after, replaced by Jay Robinson, as the new man trotted off surely still ruing the first-half chance that got away in front of the Kop.

Shea Charles celebrates his first goal for the club to haul Saints level

Just as the tie was starting to drift away from Saints, the visitors found an equaliser, much to the delight of the 2,000 travelling fans.

Manning’s deep corner was misjudged by Wataru Endo, whose header fell for Quarshie, whose delicate touch gave Charles the chance to score his first goal for the club, calmly steering the ball home from close range as Saints deservedly drew level.

That joy was nearly short-lived, as Ekitike headed a golden chance wide from Chiesa’s left-wing cross, but Saints had sparked Liverpool back into life.

With five minutes left, Saints succumbed. Andrew Robertson spotted the run of Chiesa and floated a delightful pass into his stride, allowing the Italian to unselfishly square the ball for Ekitike to roll in the winner.

The Frenchman would have irritated his manager with what he did next, whipping off his shirt in celebration having already been booked, prompting a second yellow card to leave his team a man down for the remaining 11 minutes, including six added on, but an encouraging Saints display would not be rewarded.

Liverpool: Mamardashvili, Frimpong, Gomez, Leonie (Kerkez 81), Robertson (c), Jones (Bradley 58), Endo, Nyoni, Chiesa, Isak (Ekitike 46), Ngumoha (Danns 75).

Unused substitutes: Woodman, Williams, Gordon, Morrison, Pilling.

Goals: Isak (43’), Ekitike (85’).

Booked: Ekitike.

Sent off: Ekitike.

Southampton: McCarthy, Jelert (Fellows 88), Edwards (Stewart 88), Wood, Quarshie, Manning, Downes, Jander (Charles 51), Armstrong (c), Scienza (Robinson 62), Archer (Downs 51).

Unused substitutes: Long, Harwood-Bellis, Matsuki, Fraser.

Goals: Charles (76’).

Booked: Archer, Manning.

Referee: Thomas Bramall.