Will Still was left struggling to find fault with his team’s performance after Southampton’s dominant showing against Swansea went unrewarded at St Mary’s.

Saints were held to a goalless draw despite creating an avalanche of chances and twice hitting the post, including a glaring opportunity that fell the way of Caspar Jander in the 76th minute.

By contrast, Alex McCarthy was a virtual spectator at the other end, but Saints’ supremacy did not produce the all-important goal it deserved.

“I’m really happy with the performance. I think it was one of the most dominating and complete performances that we’ve put in all season,” Still reflected.

“Everyone is bitterly disappointed that somehow the ball hasn’t gone in the back of the net, but I can’t fault anything – you can’t really play any better without scoring a goal.

“I don’t think Al (McCarthy) has had a save to make, we’ve got an xG of over three, so we should be scoring four or five goals, but it just hasn’t happened, I can’t fault anyone. I can’t fault the commitment, energy levels, quality of performances.

“I can understand people are frustrated and disappointed. Southampton fans are educated and know what they’re talking about, and can see that’s the team we’re turning into – that’s the team we want to be.

“I know it’s taking a bit of time and it’s not quite right yet still, but I can’t fault anyone or take out a negative, apart from how’s the ball not gone in the back of the net?”