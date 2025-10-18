Ronnie Edwards reflected on a frustrating afternoon for Southampton at St Mary's Stadium, after a point against Swansea despite dominating proceedings.

"It's tough to take," said the defender, "I thought we gave it absolutely everything. I don't really think we could have given much more, especially towards the end, committing bodies forward. And we had enough chances to win the game. That's where we're at at the minute. So we've just got to get our head down and carry on training, no hiding on the pitch. Hopefully it clicks in.

"I think the amount of chances that we created, I don't think Al [McCarthy] had to make a save. We defended really well at times, but ultimately we dominated the ball, which is going to win us football matches and give us the best chance of winning football matches.

"If you keep clean sheets, you also give yourself the best chance of winning games. We should have kept more this year as well, but ultimately it's about winning. And that's all we want to do and that's what we're struggling to do at the minute, but we've just got to get our head down and just keep going.

"Every game is a tough game. Obviously Bristol away, we're going to go there to win the game and I don't think anyone's thinking any different."