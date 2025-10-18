Southampton were left cursing missed opportunities as Swansea survived a St Mary’s onslaught to leave with a goalless draw on another frustrating afternoon for Will Still’s side.

Saints were particularly dominant in the first half, with the impressive Leo Scienza striking a post before Cameron Archer turned the rebound wide from close range.

Swansea keeper Lawrence Vigouroux made eight saves in the game, with Scienza and Adam Armstrong keeping him especially busy, along with a late first-half header from Nathan Wood.

But the biggest chance of all fell to Caspar Jander with 14 minutes left. When Armstrong’s shot was parried, Jander could only steer the rebound against the inside of the post and watch on as the ball bounced agonisingly along the goal line and out, leaving Saints wondering how they had not found the net.

Manager Still made four changes to his side following the 1-1 draw at Derby in Saints’ last match before the October international break, including two enforced alterations.

Ross Stewart will be sidelined until the new year with the hamstring injury that forced him off in the first half at Pride Park, while Joshua Quarshie was not fit to feature, having missed Germany Under-21s’ doubleheader with a groin problem.

That meant Cameron Archer would lead the line, flanked by Scienza and the in-form Armstrong, while Taylor Harwood-Bellis earned a recall at centre-back.

There were also changes in both wing-back positions, with a first Championship start for Elias Jelert on the right, and a first appearance in two months for the returning Welington on the left.

Welington was back from injury to reclaim his spot at left wing-back

Saints were straight on the front foot, with referee Josh Smith playing a good advantage on the edge of the box when Scienza was fouled, allowing Armstrong to force the first save of the game from Vigouroux inside two minutes.

Scienza was involved again when his short pass invited Shea Charles to embark on a driving run into Swansea territory, bursting into the box and firing wide of the near post, prompting sections of the St Mary’s crowd to roar in celebration as the ball brushed against the outside of the net.

Scienza might have had a goal for himself from Welington’s impressive leap and nod down from the far post, but Jander, his own teammate, nicked the ball off his toe with the Brazilian poised to strike.

Saints were enjoying the better of the first half. Armstrong’s instinctive shot on the turn deflected behind for a corner, before Jander’s long pass set Archer free, who combined with Charles and sent a curling shot whistling past the top corner.

Still’s side were getting closer. Jelert was helping to build some promising attacks down the right and Armstrong was continuing to get his shots off, sending a left-footed curler narrowly wide moments before Scienza was inches away from opening his Saints account.

Cutting inside from the left, he sent a curling effort towards the bottom corner that Vigouroux was reluctant to dive for until it had passed through a crowded penalty area, by which time he was late getting there and grateful to see the ball bounce back into play off his left-hand upright.

The better chance fell to Archer on the rebound, eight yards out, albeit rushed as he tried to adjust, leaving the striker unable to direct the loose ball on target as another chance came and went.

Saints kept pushing as the first period entered its final five minutes. Scienza squared up right-back Josh Key down by the corner flag, nutmegged him, but could not quite pick out the run of Armstrong, who was well marshalled by Marko Stamenić.

Scienza then beat Key again with another run along the byline, this time trying to whip a shot inside the far post that Vigouroux parried on to Armstrong, who was only two yards from goal, but had no time to react as the ball bounced off him and behind for a goal kick.

Leo Scienza forces a save from Lawrence Vigouroux from an improbable angle

“Leo, Leo” cried the home fans, who were enjoying Scienza’s inventive performance. When he was fouled by Swansea skipper Ben Cabango shortly before half time, he sent Vigouroux diving to his left to tip over his dipping free-kick, before his outswinging corner was met by former Swan Wood, who became the latest to be denied by the inspired keeper.

Scienza’s pursuit of the deadlock breaker resumed after the interval, racing on to Jelert’s long pass over the top and firing the bouncing ball over the bar under pressure from the retreating Key.

But Saints were struggling to replicate the intensity of their dominant first half, as Swansea grew into the contest, prompting Still to make his first changes with 20 minutes left, introducing Tom Fellows and Jay Robinson in place of Jelert and Archer.

Given fresh impetus by the substitutes, it seemed Saints’ moment would finally arrive in the 76th minute.

Robinson found Jander in the box, whose lay-off was hit first time by Armstrong, forcing Vigouroux into yet another save, but the keeper could not hold on, and the ball came loose for the onrushing Jander.

The German just had to prod the ball beyond the stricken stopper, but saw his shot hit the inside of the post, bounce along the line, over his sliding right leg as he tried to follow it in, and somehow stay out of Swansea’s charmed goal.

Charles sent Vigouroux sprawling once more, but his low shot across the keeper lacked power, before Still made another double change with five minutes to go, turning to Finn Azaz and Ryan Fraser in a bid to prise open Swansea’s stubborn defence, but Saints were left frustrated once again, held to a sixth draw in 10 Championship games this season.

Southampton: McCarthy, Jelert (Fellows 70), Edwards, Wood, Harwood-Bellis, Welington (Fraser 85), Charles, Jander, Scienza (Azaz 85), Armstrong (c), Archer (Robinson 70).

Unused substitutes: Bazunu, Stephens, Manning, Downes, Downs.

Swansea: Vigouroux, Key, Cabango (c), Burgess, Tymon, Ronald (Casey 84), Franco, Stamenić (Fulton 84), Galbraith (Eom 71), Inoussa (Yalcouyé 71), Vipotnik (Idah 63).

Unused substitutes: Fisher, Samuels-Smith, Widell, Cullen.

Booked: Stamenić, Cabango, Vipotnik, Fulton.

Referee: Josh Smith.

Attendance: 27,256.