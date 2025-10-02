Ross Stewart was delighted to prove his worth with a match-winning brace at Bramall Lane, underlining he has plenty to offer to Southampton manager Will Still this season.

Stewart has endured a rotten time with injuries since signing from Sunderland two years ago, but looked back to his best with two goals in seven second-half minutes as Saints bounced back from a half-time deficit to overcome Sheffield United.

The striker highlighted the work he has been doing behind the scenes to fine-tune his body for the rigours of the Sky Bet Championship campaign after coming through two starts in four days unscathed.

“That’s exactly it,” he said of proving himself all over again. “It probably goes back to pre-season, even the off-season, trying to look after myself, come back and really try to give myself the best chance to stay fit.

“Nobody has been more frustrated than me with the last two years. To get the nod in the last two games and take my chance, come in and be an impact on the team, is pleasing.

“It’s what I expect of myself. Hopefully if he (Still) keeps giving me more games, you’ll see more of that. I’m just delighted. Hopefully it keeps continuing and I know I’ll look after myself to make sure it does.”

Stewart, who combines his 6ft 2in physical presence with a sharp turn of pace, believes he has all the attributes to continuing leading the line.

The Scotland international, who scored 40 goals in 81 appearances for Sunderland, including 10 in 13 in the Championship, saw two first-half headers saved by Michael Cooper before rounding the Blades keeper to win a penalty that was subsequently missed by Adam Armstrong.

“I thought I was probably unlucky just to get the two – the keeper’s made a couple of really good saves in the first half,” Stewart continued.

“I’ve spent most of my career playing as a lone striker, so I know it very well. I feel like I’m very versatile – I can come short and link, I can stretch it, I can challenge in the air.

“I feel like I bring a lot of different qualities that can suit different styles and I think I showed a lot of that tonight and I showed a bit of it on Saturday. Hopefully if I keep playing I can show more of it, but at the same time I’ve shown that I can add goals to my game.

“More minutes are always going to help me – help me get more match fit and match sharp – and hopefully you can see more of me grow and grow, and improvements.

Backed by around 2,700 travelling fans at Bramall Lane, Saints will have another sold-out away following behind them at Derby on Saturday.

“The fans have been excellent,” Stewart added. “Nobody’s been more frustrated than the group that we haven’t rewarded them with the points that we want, but they’ve made the trip up here tonight and we thank them for that.

“We’re really happy that we can send them home with three points for a change, and I’m sure they’ll turn out in their numbers on Saturday as well. We’ve got to try and do the same on Saturday.”