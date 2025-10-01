A delighted Will Still praised the contribution of Ross Stewart after the striker's match-winning display against Sheffield United.

Stewart scored twice in the second half at Bramall Lane as Saints came from behind to win 2-1.

The goals were the first of the season for the forward, with his opening strike a smart finish after an Adam Armstrong header had hit the bar and rebounded into his path, before he netted a thunderbolt from 25 yards for the decisive effort of the match.

Stewart had started his first league game of the season in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough, and Still kept faith with him for the midweek trip up north, with the decision certainly vindicated.

The Saints boss said: "I'm delighted. I think we had a very long conversation when I got to the club about Ross's fitness, how we can sort of take care of his body and get him to a place where he can be fit, be performing and be important for us, because he's definitely got the talent. It was never a question of that. But we're getting it right, hopefully.

"But it's not only his goals – I mean, the second one's a worldie – but it's the work rate, it's his attitude, his commitment and his desire to help the team. So he kind of typified that performance today."