Ross Stewart admits his minutes on the pitch meant just as much as the goals after scoring a match-winning brace for Southampton at Sheffield United.

The striker’s struggles with injuries have been well documented since he arrived at St Mary’s two years ago, but after opening his Saints account on the final day of the Premier League campaign against Arsenal, Stewart enjoyed a successful pre-season and has remained injury free.

Given a first Championship start of the season against Middlesbrough on Saturday, Stewart kept his place at Bramall Lane, where his two second-half goals fired Saints to a first league victory since the opening day.

“It feels very good, it’s very pleasing personally and for the team,” he said.

“I’m delighted to get the two goals, I’m delighted to get the win, and from a personal point of view delighted to come through another 80, 85 minutes.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve played two games in three days, so to come through unscathed personally is just as pleasing as the two goals. Overall, it’s a really good night.”

Saints found themselves 1-0 down at half time following Tyrese Campbell’s goal and Adam Armstrong’s missed penalty, but Stewart followed up Armstrong’s header off the crossbar to level things up before blasting home a stunning second from distance.

“Every goal is important in this league,” he added. “The first one is more of a striker’s goal, trying to sniff out a chance in a crowded area, and the second one has just opened up for me nicely.

“It’s one of those – one a season – you put your head over it and you’re lacing it, and it flies into the top corner, but both are equally pleasing, delighted to get the two and help the team get a win.”