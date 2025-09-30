Will Still was delighted with both the win at Sheffield United and also his team's commitment and attitude in the game.

Saints picked up their second Championship victory of the season, as two goals from Ross Stewart after half time saw them overturn Tyrese Campbell's 28th-minute strike at Bramall Lane.

Having not won in the league since the opening day of the season, Still took satisfaction from how his players responded to the early setback, as well as a missed penalty from Adam Armstrong moments before the interval, when it could have been easy for the match to get away from them.

"We've kind of rewarded ourselves for the decent performances over the last week, ten days, maybe two weeks," said the Saints boss. "We've come away with a really tough three points at a ground that's never the easiest to play at. But the commitment, the attitude, the desire and hunger – we go a goal down, which was probably against the run of play, another avoidable one, we then miss a pen, but then to have the confidence and attitude that we showed to get back in the game and then go and win it was really important, and I think it shows where we're at.

"We haven't doubted. It's been frustrating, because we wanted for the results to improve quickly. But it's just where we're at and I think it could have been easy to sort of let our heads drop after that missed pen and say 'It's happening again,' but we didn't, we stood up and I'm delighted for everyone."

Still added: "We were a bit more pragmatic in the second half. Everything in the first half was a bit sort of ball to feet the whole time and we hadn't really got any depth, but we got that right in the second half and I think deservedly came away with three points."

The Saints boss also added his praise for the travelling supporters who backed the side on another long midweek trip.

"It's massive," he said. "I love it. I loved celebrating with them at the end. That's what we do it for.

"It was amazing last week at Liverpool on a Tuesday evening, another long trip to Sheffield with a packed away end. I know I say it often, but they do make a massive, massive difference. I'm delighted for everyone."