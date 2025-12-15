Starling Scout School now accepting applications

Here's your chance to gain an introduction to talent identification within women's and girls' football thanks to Starling Scout School.

Starling Scout School is an initiative to address the shortage of scouting staff across girls' and women’s football. Run in partnership with Starling, Principal Partner of Southampton FC Women, the initiative provides participants with a comprehensive, introductory, development programme led by our in-house Talent Identification Team.

The initiative launched in 2024 and, following a successful pilot programme, returned for a second cohort in 2025. So far, 50 local advocates of women's and girls' football have had the opportunity to take part in Starling Scout School and benefit from the industry knowledge of our Talent Identification staff.

We're delighted to announce that we're now currently accepting applications for a third edition of the programme, starting in 2026, aiming to introduce another 25 participants to Talent ID.

Apply now

Participants on the Starling Scout School programme can expect to benefit from first-hand support and mentorship from our in-house Talent ID experts with the aim of equipping them with the skills and confidence needed to go out and spot the next stars of women's football.

Applications need to be submitted by 23:59 GMT on Wednesday 14th January 2026. To find out more and apply, visit our Starling Scout School page.