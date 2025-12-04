Village Hotel Club check in for Blues clash

Our Regional Partner, Village Hotel Club, will be Match Sponsor for our home league match against Birmingham City.

As we enter the festive period, we host Birmingham City at St Mary's Stadium this Saturday (3PM) in our first home match of December.

We're delighted to announce that our Regional Partner, Village Hotel Club will be supporting this fixture as Match Sponsor, which will see them have a presence outside the stadium as well as support the half-time entertainment.

Village Hotel Club have been Match Sponsor for two previous fixtures, including an important victory against Cardiff City in the 23/24 season and a win against Everton in the 24/25 season. They're hoping to make it a hat-trick of victories against Chris Davies' Blues side.

With 33 locations throughout the UK, Village Hotel Club offers so much more than a traditional hotel. Their affordable, stylish rooms with extra-comfy beds, great showers, big TVs and clever gadgets come as standard. But what makes Village unique is everything else you'll find, all under one roof, including a top of the range Health & Wellness Club with state-of-the-art kit, big pool and award-winning classes at every location. They also offer a cool Pub & Grill, meeting and event rooms, VWorks co-working space and Starbucks coffeeshop. All available for guests, members and the local community to enjoy.

