One of our fans has won £8,000 thanks to Midnite’s 'Brace Yourself' campaign.

Midnite, our Official Training Kit Partner for the 2025/26 season, introduced 'Brace Yourself' at the start of the campaign - an initiative which sees a supporter financially rewarded if a Saints player scores twice in a St Mary’s league game.

One thousand pounds is added to the pot after every home game and with Taylor Harwood-Bellis netting twice in our 3-0 win over Leicester last night, Anita Wyeth took home £8,000.

As an additional part of the Brace Yourself campaign, Saints Foundation will receive £8,000 to continue their fantastic work across the city.

Commenting on their big win, Anita said: “I can’t believe I won! As a season ticket holder, I’ve been aware of Midnite’s Brace Yourself campaign and have entered at each home match this season. To win it the first time we’ve managed to score a brace is amazing.

“It’s great to see a sponsor giving back to the fans. I’m so happy to have won.”

Midnite will match all prize pot winnings in a donation to Saints Foundation.

Andrew Mook, Midnite’s Head of Brand Marketing, said: “One of the reasons we created ‘Brace Yourself’ was to give supporters that extra buzz on a home matchday and we’re delighted to have our first winner of the season.

“Anita will take home £8,000 with £1,000 being placed in the pot for the next St Mary’s home game.

“It’s great to see Southampton’s upturn in form and we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for another Brace Yourself winner soon.”

Greg Baker, Chief Revenue Officer at Southampton Football Club, added: “It’s fantastic to be working with Midnite on this and the many other fan-led pieces that they have activated since the start of the season. To be able to provide such a great opportunity for our fanbase, and in particular Anita as our lucky winner, whilst also supporting Saints Foundation is really special”.

*18+. Terms & Conditions Apply.