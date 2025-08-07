For every home league match of the 2025/26 season, Midnite are offering fans in attendance at St Mary's the chance to win a £1,000 rolling prize pot.

Midnite, our Official Training Kit Partner, is launching a new fan led initiative, Brace Yourself, which will see prize money rewarded if a Southampton player scores two goals in a league match at St Mary’s Stadium.

£1,000 per home match will be on the line for Southampton fans, with a winner being announced if a Southampton player scores a brace

The prize will roll over if no brace is scored

Midnite will match the winning prize pot via a donation to Saints Foundation

Fans in attendance at St Mary’s will be able to enter the competition via QR codes which will be located throughout the home concourse areas, and in the matchday programme. By entering their age, name, and seat number, they will be immediately entered into the draw and be in with a shot of winning £1,000. If no one scores a brace, the prize pot will roll over to the next home match, with the funds increasing week by week.

The winner will be contacted within 48 hours after the full-time whistle.

The Brace Yourself campaign will begin on Saturday 9th August, when we welcome EFL Championship newcomers, Wrexham, to St Mary’s.

Andrew Mook, Midnite’s Head of Brand Marketing, commented: “Saints are known for their attractive style of football, and we want fans to be on the edge of their seats throughout the season.

“When a Southampton player scores a brace in the EFL Championship this season, Midnite will reward one lucky fan with a cash prize giveaway. Starting off at £1,000 and rolling over each home fixture if there isn’t a winner, the excitement should build throughout the campaign.

“Midnite will also match the fan prize and donate the same amount to Saints Foundation, in a bid to support some of the amazing work that they do within the local community.”

Midnite’s Brace Yourself campaign is open to fans 18+. For full terms and conditions, visit: https://welcome.midnite.com/braceyourself/sfc