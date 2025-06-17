Welcoming Midnite as our newest partner

We're pleased to announce that Midnite, the fast-growing UK sports betting and online casino operator, will become our Official Training Kit partner for the 2025/26 season.

The partnership will see us become the first football club to partner with Midnite as part of their rapid brand growth. This continues Midnite’s momentum of high-profile marketing activities, including sponsorship of the 2025 World Snooker Championship and 5’s coverage of the FIFA World Club Cup.

Founded in 2018 by Nick Wright and Daniel Qu, Midnite has been hailed as a new disruptor to the betting industry, challenging the status-quo of the UK’s online gambling market by delivering the best value for customers.

As part of our new partnership, the Midnite branding will sit across training and travelwear for both the Men’s and Women’s First Teams, as well as the back of the Men’s First Team match shirt and shorts. Midnite’s branding will also appear around St Mary’s Stadium, including in the dugouts.

Connecting Saints fans like never before

The partnership will see Midnite and Southampton collaborate throughout the season to connect Saints supporters to their club like never before. A host of supporter and community activities will be launched to engage and involve the fanbase in the build-up to the season and throughout the 2025/26 campaign.

Midnite will also collaborate to support Saints Foundation during the course of the season to support their fundraising ambitions and experiences for participants.

Greg Baker, our Chief Revenue Officer, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Midnite as our latest club partner. Midnite is disrupting its sector and developing a dynamic challenger brand.

“As a club we pride ourselves on our ability to challenge the status quo and we see a clear alignment with Midnite’s innovative approach. We look forward to working with them throughout the 2025/26 season.”

Midnite's Vice President of Growth, Jonathan Shaw, said: “We’re excited to partner with Southampton for our first-ever football club sponsorship. At Midnite, our mission is to bring our players closer to the games they love, and this high-profile partnership marks the latest step in our brand awareness journey as we continue to grow, with plenty more to come.

“As a fully licensed UK operator, we’re committed to ensuring our players enjoy a safe, responsible, and entertaining experience. We can’t wait to engage with Southampton fans and contribute to what promises to be an exciting and successful season ahead.”