Thatchers continue as Official Cider Partner

The popular cider range will continue to be available across the bars at St Mary's Stadium.

This renewal builds on three seasons of successful collaboration with fan experience at the heart.

As part of the renewed agreement, Thatchers will maintain a strong presence on matchdays and non-matchdays, with their range of ciders available to fans and visitors throughout the bars at St Mary's, including concourse, fan zone and hospitality areas.

One exciting development as part of our continued partnership will be the rebranding of the Kingsland Fan Zone to become the Thatchers Fan Zone. Fans can expect to see a fresh look to the big screen surround, as well as other elements throughout the fan zone.

Greg Baker, our Chief Revenue Officer, said: "We’re delighted to continue our relationship with Thatchers Cider. They have been a fantastic partner, sharing our passion for delivering a high-quality experience to our fans. We look forward to taking our next steps together with Thatchers increasing their presence on a matchday with their title partnership of the Thatchers Fan Zone."

Philip McTeer, Head of Marketing at Thatchers Cider, said: “We’re proud to extend our sponsorship of Southampton FC and see our name above the new Thatchers Fan Zone. The fans are the beating heart of the match day at St Mary’s and we’re excited to be a part of that again. We’ll raising a delicious pint of Gold to another thrilling season ahead.”