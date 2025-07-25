Welcoming Agile Global Logistics Group LTD as our newest partner

We're pleased to announce Agile Logistics Group LTD ('AGL') has become our Official Carrier Software Supplier for the 25/26 season.

We’re pleased to announce a new partnership with AGL, a leading force in multi-carrier parcel management across the UK.

Our new partnership will see AGL's powerful Clearview system deliver seamless carrier solutions for our retail store and our customers. In addition, fans can expect to see AGL's branding at matches at St Mary's Stadium throughout the 25/26 season.

Greg Baker, our Chief Revenue Officer commented: "We're thrilled to welcome AGL as our newest club partner. They share our ambition to deliver fantastic service to our fans and customers, which will add a great deal of value to our retail operations throughout the coming season.

Mark Jones, CEO at AGL commented: “We are thrilled to work closely with Southampton Football Club. As our local club it’s been a privilege to introduce Clearview and the benefits our technology brings both to the store, and to the fans."

Find out more about Agile Global Logistics Group LTD on their website here: teamagl.com