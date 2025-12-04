Saints support Southampton City Council’s Toy Appeal

Once again we have donated toys to Southampton City Council’s annual Toy Appeal, with Men’s First Team players Oriol Romeu and Cameron Archer visiting the appeal headquarters to lend a hand. This marks the sixth consecutive year we have contributed, reaffirming our commitment to supporting the local community.

Now in its 37th year, the Toy Appeal invites people to donate new toys and clothing, which are gifted to young people up to 18 years old who are supported by the Council’s children’s services or whose families are facing financial hardship. The aim is simple but meaningful: to spread festive cheer and ensure every child has a special present to open on Christmas Day.

This year, we have donated a selection of bikes, fragrance gift sets, vouchers, and items most needed for teenagers. During their visit, Romeu and Archer met with some of the more than 300 volunteers who run the appeal, taking time to chat with them and help sort through donations.

Romeu said: “It’s great to be able to give back to the local community and help make Christmas special for children and families in need. Every toy donated counts, and we’re proud to be part of that.”

Left to right: Oriol Romeu, Colin McPherson from Southampton City Council and Cameron Archer. (Photo: Matt Watson)

Councillor Amanda Barnes-Andrews, Cabinet Member for Children and Learning at Southampton City Council, added: “We are deeply thankful to the players and staff at Southampton Football Club for their incredible generosity. Their support brings joy and hope to families who need it most and truly reflects the spirit of community that Southampton is proud of. These thoughtful donations will make a real difference. Together, we can ensure that every child experiences the magic and happiness of Christmas.”

There is an increased need this year for gifts for older children aged 12–18, particularly young men. Members of the public can still support the appeal, with donation points across the city, including Westquay Shopping Centre, open until 4pm on Monday 22nd December.