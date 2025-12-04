Make it a Red and White Christmas
Cameron Archer, Flynn Downes & George Long brought the festive spirit to Saints Foundation participants by gifting the best souvenirs the Saints shop has to offer.
Christmas has officially landed in the Southampton FC Store!
To celebrate Christmas, we tasked the team to give Saints Foundation participants the best Saints gifts from the shop. Watch our video below to see how the team get on:
Featured Product
Our new campaign shows off a selection of Christmas gifts that are available to buy in-store and online, including....
Saints Christmas Jumpers
Saints Advent Calendar
Christmas Sacks
Mystic Ball
Lava Lamp
Inflatable Chair
Tumble Blocks
LED St Mary's Stadium
Sammy and Mary Plush Toys
Saints Beanies
Christmas Opening Times
Looking to follow in the footsteps of our players and visit our store? We are open every Sunday throughout December to give you more time to shop!
On the lead up to Christmas, our club shop will also be open throughout the week to help you get ready for the big day. Our store opening times are as follows...
Monday 22nd December 2025 - Wed 24th December 2025: 10am to 4pm
Thurs 25th December 2025: CLOSED
Fri 26th December 2025: CLOSED
Sat 27th December 2025 - Wed 31st December 2025: 10am - 4pm
Thurs 1st January 2026 Southampton FC vs Millwall (3pm Kick Off): 10am - 3pm & 5:30pm - 6pm
Fri 2nd January 2026: 10am - 4pm
Sat 3rd January 2026: 10am - 4pm
Sun 4th January 2026: CLOSED
Our weekly opening times are available to view here.
Last Delivery Dates
Shopping online? Order from our online store by the 16th December to receive your order in time for Christmas. This deadline is for UK deliveries only, delivery dates are not guaranteed.
Shop Now