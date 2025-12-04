Published:
Retail

Make it a Red and White Christmas

Written by
SFC Media
Cameron Archer, Flynn Downes & George Long brought the festive spirit to Saints Foundation participants by gifting the best souvenirs the Saints shop has to offer.

Christmas has officially landed in the Southampton FC Store!

To celebrate Christmas, we tasked the team to give Saints Foundation participants the best Saints gifts from the shop. Watch our video below to see how the team get on:

Our new campaign shows off a selection of Christmas gifts that are available to buy in-store and online, including....

  • Saints Christmas Jumpers

  • Saints Advent Calendar

  • Christmas Sacks

  • Mystic Ball

  • Lava Lamp

  • Inflatable Chair

  • Tumble Blocks

  • LED St Mary's Stadium

  • Sammy and Mary Plush Toys

  • Saints Beanies

Christmas Opening Times

Looking to follow in the footsteps of our players and visit our store? We are open every Sunday throughout December to give you more time to shop!

On the lead up to Christmas, our club shop will also be open throughout the week to help you get ready for the big day. Our store opening times are as follows...

  • Monday 22nd December 2025 - Wed 24th December 2025: 10am to 4pm

  • Thurs 25th December 2025: CLOSED

  • Fri 26th December 2025: CLOSED

  • Sat 27th December 2025 - Wed 31st December 2025: 10am - 4pm

  • Thurs 1st January 2026 Southampton FC vs Millwall (3pm Kick Off): 10am - 3pm & 5:30pm - 6pm

  • Fri 2nd January 2026: 10am - 4pm

  • Sat 3rd January 2026: 10am - 4pm

  • Sun 4th January 2026: CLOSED

Our weekly opening times are available to view here.

Last Delivery Dates

Shopping online? Order from our online store by the 16th December to receive your order in time for Christmas. This deadline is for UK deliveries only, delivery dates are not guaranteed.

