Snow Windows are back at St Mary's

Saints club store unveils festive snow window display featuring Sammy Saint

Southampton Football Club is delighted to unveil a brand-new Christmas window display at the official Saints Store, created by renowned snow artist Tom Baker from Snow Windows.

Although not part of this year’s official Southampton Snow Windows Trail, the Saints store display has been crafted by the same artist and celebrates the same festive spirit. Running from Saturday 29 November to Sunday 4 January, the free city-centre trail features 22 snow-sprayed scenes across Southampton, from London Road to the Hanover Buildings, showcasing winter magic inspired by wildlife, nature, local landmarks and a host of quirky seasonal characters.

The Saints store’s unique artwork brings a special club twist to the season, featuring beloved mascot Sammy Saint and a nod to the Lionesses, who have played at St Mary’s. Designed exclusively for the club shop, the hand-sprayed scene shows Sammy watching football in a charming festive moment.

Fans visiting the store can enjoy the detailed snowy artwork up close, snap festive photos, and then continue their Christmas day out by exploring the full Snow Windows Trail located throughout the city centre.

The trail is free, family-friendly, and the perfect addition to a Christmas shopping trip or matchday visit.

More information about the trail can be found on the Go! Southampton website.