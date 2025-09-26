Limited tickets for Birmingham City (H)

You're final reminder that this is your last chance to secure your seat for Saturday's 3pm clash against Birmingham City with limited tickets available.

Secure your seat for Saturdays clash against Birmingham City as we return to St Mary's with a traditional 3pm Saturday kick-off.

Last remaining ticket prices start from just £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors.

Birmingham City Tickets

LEVEL1 Matchday Packages available now

With a LEVEL1 Matchday Package, you'll get two and a half hours of exclusive access to one of the activities before or after any Saints match. Pick your activity and own it. Every player gets a main meal from our matchday buffet, a drink and Jude’s ice cream included. That’s fuel, fun and bragging rights sorted. Secure your package now, from £30 per person with limited slots available each match, either before or after the match.

Level up your matchday

What's on?

Before the match, head to St Mary's to enjoy:

Live music from TJ Quinn and Free Roaming Animals

An interview with ex-Saint Bruce Grobbelaar

A performance from Saints Brass Band

After the match, stick around and join us from full time all evening at The Dell enjoy a range of food from our newly updated menus. Season Ticket holders can benefit from a 10% discount.