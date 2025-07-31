South coast derby to be live on ITV

The hotly-anticipated south coast derby between Southampton and Portsmouth at St Mary’s will be broadcast live on ITV, as well as Sky Sports.

Saints’ first home derby clash in 13 years will take place on Sunday 14th September in a midday BST kick-off.

Already selected for live coverage by Sky Sports, the derby will also be live on ITV as one of 10 simulcast matches in the Championship across the 2025/26 season.

As part of ITV’s long-standing partnership with the EFL, it will also be broadcasting highlights programmes throughout the season. Matches and highlights will be shown across ITV1 and ITV4, with simultaneous streaming and on demand viewing available on ITVX.

