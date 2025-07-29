Seven of Saints' Championship fixtures have been chosen for live television broadcast, with the EFL and Sky Sports confirming all selections up until January 5th 2026.

None of Saints' fixtures have seen a further change in date up until the New Year, with only kick-off times altered due to being shown live by Sky Sports.

The home encounter with Swansea on Saturday 18th October will be available on Sky Sports+, now starting at 12.30pm BST, with the midweek trip to Bristol City three days later moved to 8pm BST and live on Sky Sports Football.

Moving into November, Will Still's side head to Charlton on Saturday 22nd for a 12.30pm GMT kick-off, available to watch on Sky Sports+, before hosting Leicester at St Mary's on Tuesday 25th on Sky Sports Football, commencing at 8pm GMT.

Approaching the festivities, Saints will travel to Norwich on Saturday 13th December with the 12.30pm GMT kick-off watchable on Sky Sports Football, before taking on Coventry at St Mary's on Saturday 20th December at the same time, also on Sky Sports Football.

The final televised game of the year will be Saints at St Andrew's, with the clash with Birmingham on Monday 29th December live on Sky Sports Football at 8.15pm GMT.

Men's Season Tickets are on sale to all supporters but are now limited. Don't miss out on being in that number across the 2025/26 season.

Be in that number

Memberships are available now at just £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors. Get early ticket access, discounts across the club and more!

Become a Saint