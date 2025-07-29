Dylan Moody signs first professional contract

Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce that Dylan Moody has signed his first professional contract, keeping him at the club until 2028.

The 17-year-old goalkeeper joined Saints at eight-years-old and has risen through the Academy ranks since first arriving from the club's Bath Development Centre.

Having played above his age group in recent seasons, Moody made his Under-21s debut last campaign, whilst he also started in all four FA Youth Cup matches for the Under-18s, alongside consistent involvement in first team training sessions.

The young shot-stopper was also present on this summer's pre-season trip to Girona with Will Still's senior squad, working closely with Rubén Martínez and the first team goalkeepers.

Moody in first team training during pre-season. (Photos: Matt Watson)

After penning his first professional deal, Dylan said: "It feels really surreal, I've been here since eight-years-old and now at 17 to sign my first pro it is an amazing feeling for me and my family who have supported me and helped me through the journey."

Director of Group Talent Strategy, Andy Goldie, added "Having already played for the Under-18s the previous year, Dylan built on this progress by making his Under 21s debut and training regularly with the First Team at 17-years-old last season, as well as continuing to be called up for England ahead of this year’s World Cup.

"Having already impressed Rubén [Martínez] during pre-season with the First Team and earning his first professional contract, we look forward to supporting Dylan in achieving more milestones and objectives over the next three seasons.”