Date confirmed: Swansea City visit St Mary’s in September

Championship nights under the lights are back at St Mary's with Saints welcoming Swansea City on Tuesday 8th September for a 7.45pm kick-off.

With the new Championship season underway, there’s no shortage of reasons to make the trip to St Mary’s this September and tickets for our meeting with Swansea are on general sale now.

Following this Saturday’s home fixture against Millwall, Saints head into a busy spell of home action, with The Swans arriving on Tuesday night before Bristol City visit St Mary’s four days later.

Tickets are available for all fans to purchase, with prices starting from just £20 for Adults and £10 for Juniors.

Swansea City Tickets

Matchday Hospitality

From premium dining and pitchside views, to club restaurants and sports bars, there's a Hospitality experience to suit every supporter, every occasion and every budget.

Hospitality is available from just £114 for this fixture in the Saints Bar.

Season Ticket holders can enjoy a discount when they upgrade to Hospitality for any match this season. Contact the team on Email: [email protected] or Call: 02380 727 768 to learn more.

Swansea City Hospitality