Saints Women's second St Mary's fixture on sale now

Tickets are now on sale for Southampton FC Women’s second visit to St Mary’s Stadium of the 2026/27 season, with Saints set to welcome Sheffield United on Sunday 8th November.

Kick-off is at 2pm, as Saints make their return to St Mary's for one of the standout fixtures of the WSL2 campaign. This is the second of three fixtures that will be played at St Mary's this season.

Tickets are available now with Adults for £10 and Juniors for £4. Bring your friends and family, raise your voice and play your part from the stands. Every supporter matters. Every voice counts.

Sheffield United Tickets

Tickets still available for Leicester City

Join us at Silverlake Stadium and back the Saints as we face Leicester in the Subway Players Cup on Sunday 1st November at 2pm.

Ticket prices are £5 for Adults and £2 for Juniors.

Leicester City Tickets