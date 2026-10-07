Preston North End (A) Sales windows begin

Saints take on Preston at Deepdale on Saturday 7th November at 3pm. We have received an initial allocation of 3000 tickets, should there be further demand, more tickets will be released.

Tickets for this match are digital and will be accessed through your Southampton FC app.

The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and this season as well as holding a 2026/27 Season Ticket.

2026/27 Season Ticket holders who have attended 9+ away matches across the 2025/26 and 2026/27 season are able to purchase from 9.30am, followed by the other sales windows.

PNE Tickets

Ticket prices are as follows: