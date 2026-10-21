Sheffield United (A) sales windows begin

Saints travel to Bramall Lane on Tuesday 24th November at 7.45pm to take on Sheffield United. We have received an allocation of 2,003 tickets.

Tickets for this match are physical and will be posted out before the match.

Sheffield United Tickets

The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and this season as well as holding a 2026/27 Season Ticket.

2026/27 Season Ticket holders who have attended 16+ away matches across the 2025/26 and 2026/27 season are able to purchase from 9.30am, followed by the other sales windows.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Adults: £33.00

Seniors 60+: £24.00

Disabled Concessions**: £24.00

Full Time Students: £21.00

Young Adult 18-21: £21.00

Junior Under 18: £15.00

* BL4 includes 10 wheelchair bays and accompanying personal assistant tickets.

** Disabled supporters will be charged either the concession rate or the age-appropriate price, whichever is lower.*Please note BL4 is now safe standing*