Eligible supporters can now secure their seat for our upcoming fixture against West Ham on Tuesday 29th December at 8.15pm.

During the initial General Sale window, tickets will be available to supporters who meet both of the following criteria:

Have a previous purchase history, having purchased a ticket for at least one competitive Southampton FC Men's First Team fixture between the 2020/21 and 2025/26 seasons.

Have purchased a ticket for one or more competitive Southampton FC Men's First Team fixtures during the 2026/27 season.

Supporters must meet both requirements to be eligible to purchase tickets during this initial window.

Tickets start from £35 for Adults and £25 for Juniors.

West Ham Tickets