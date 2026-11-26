With our highly anticipated fixture against Middlesbrough now sold out, the Ticket Exchange remains live, giving supporters one final opportunity to secure a seat at St Mary's.

Middlesbrough travel to St Mary's on Friday 27th November for an 8pm kick-off, with another fantastic atmosphere expected as Saints look to continue their unbeaten home league record this season.

Final 20 places in Hospitality

Hospitality is almost completely sold out for the fixture, with just 20 places remaining in the Saints Bar.

Supporters looking to enjoy the game with a hospitality experience are encouraged to act quickly and secure one of the final places before they are gone.

Prices start from £180 per person.

Saints Bar

Last chance to list or buy with Ticket Exchange

With general admission tickets sold out, the Ticket Exchange provides the final opportunity for supporters to be part of the action at St Mary's.

Purchase Tickets

Season Ticket holders who are unable to attend are encouraged to list their seat on the Ticket Exchange, giving fellow Saints supporters the opportunity to purchase a ticket and be here on the night.

Unable to attend? Season Ticket holders can log into their account and select 'Resale Management' to list their seat.

List My Seat

The existing sales criteria applies to tickets made available for sale through the Exchange. Supporters must have booked a ticket for at least one competitive match between the 2020/21 and 2025/26 seasons.

Supporters who list their ticket will receive a credit equivalent to 1/23 of their Season Ticket value if it is purchased by another supporter.

With the fixture fast approaching and a sold-out crowd expected, don't miss your final opportunity to be part of Friday night under the lights at St Mary's.