September in Saints Foundation - Round Up

September in the community saw us collaborate with Pompey in the Community, share stories from Premier League Primary Stars and Senior Saints, and skydive with Andrew Surman to raise over £20,000!

Premier League Kicks collaboration with Pompey in the Community

In the build up to the return of the South Coast Derby, our Premier League Kicks team joined forces with Pompey in the Community to showcase the work being done in both cities to reduce youth offending.

Alongside South Coast Derby goalscorer and Saints Foundation Ambassador James Beattie, staff from both charities delivered a pitch side workshop side by side covering anti-social behaviour at football. Previous workshops had been done on violence against women and girls, knife crime awareness, and other issues that face young people in both of Hampshire's biggest cities.

P&O Cruises President visits our projects

Paul Ludlow, President of Saints Foundation and Southampton Football Club's Principle Partner P&O Cruises, spent a morning with our projects in September to see first hand the impact they are supporting in the city.

Starting the day joining in with chair exercise at Senior Saints, before heading to Battens Boxing Gym to meet Saints Switching Play participant Ellis, and ending the visit with a pitch side walk with our men's mental health group Saints by your Side.

Arya is enjoying school again thanks to Premier League Primary Stars

"One of the things we were working on with her was trying to find reasons she should be happy coming to school and Ms Tonks became that reason."

The Premier League Charitable Fund shared a story from our Premier League Primary Stars project, showcasing the work our School Sport and Learning Project Officer Bekah did with Arya in St Patrick's Primary School.

Since it began in 2017, Premier League Primary Stars has supported and inspired thousands of pupils in the classroom, playground and on the sports field. Our Premier League Primary Stars team work in 15 schools across the city of Southampton, and you will see versions of Arya's story in all of them.

BIGGEST Saints Skydive raises over £20,000

Raising over £20,000 for the work we do in the community of Southampton, Saints Foundation Ambassador Andrew Surman led the team of daring fundraisers.

Our biggest Skydive yet saw everyone jump from 15,000 feet, and with the stakes risen the fundraising hit a record breaking total for the event. Among the skydivers were 5 members of club and Foundation staff, including Andrew Surman, 5 participants looking to give back, and the Lord Mayor of Southampton.

