Senior Saint takes on BIGGEST Saints Skydive

Robert, a 72-year-old participant from our Senior Saints project, took part in our Biggest Saints Skydive on Sunday just a few years on from a fall that destroyed his confidence.

3 years ago, Robert had been unwell for several weeks, and after he got up too quick to take in an order, he took a truly nasty fall. By chance, the delivery driver saw what happened through the window and called an ambulance, and Robert would later wake up in the hospital.

Robert said: “I had been in construction most my life, as a brick layer and then a site manager. I was always a confident and fit person, but that fall really did completely take that confidence away.”

In the days following his discharge, he would be referred into Falls Recovery. It was there that he would rebuild his confidence, and he progressed so well that it was recommended he continued his journey with Senior Saints.

“I settled in straight away. It is the friendships that really make the difference, some of the people who I met at my very first session with, I still talk to on a regular basis to this day.

“Even at the last session when the team said to everyone I was doing the Skydive, so many people came up to me and said how proud they were that I am doing it.”

Senior Saints sessions would not only be become a regular part of Robert’s routine for years, but also where he would feel inspired to take the leap of faith. Senior Saints project staff Jess, Connor, and Jack all took part in previous years of Big Saints Skydive, and Robert saw it as a way he could give back to Saints Foundation, so signed himself up.

As the son of World War 2 Parachute Regiment troop, Robert was inspired to make his father proud, “I wish he was still alive to see it, I think he would have loved it.”

Senior Saints is supported by the National Lottery Community Fund and the South Western Railway Communities Improvement Fund.