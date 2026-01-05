Taking Benali on Tour to New Heights

Benali on Tour is back for 2026, and we’re elevating the challenge as Franny looks to conquer 10 iconic Lake District summits in support of Saints Foundation.

Over the last three years, our Benali on Tour trekkers have raised almost £90,000 for Saints Foundation while marching across coastal paths and scaling high heights alike.

Every year we have stepped up the challenge, and this year is our biggest step yet, so act fast to secure your spot alongside “Iron Fran” as you take on a serious mountain challenge in the Lake District. Our North East weekender will land us in the stands for the final Southampton FC men's first team away day of the season against Preston North End.

Date: Thursday 30 April – Saturday 2 May 2026

Registration fee: £200 (covering accommodation, meals and your match ticket)

Fundraising target: £750

With some of the UK’s most spectacular views along the way, you’ll be reaching heights of around 5,479 ft during a 14.5-mile circular trek. That’s equivalent to 15 Eiffel Towers stacked — or, for a more local comparison, over 17 St Catherine’s Hills.

Starting and finishing at Old Dungeon Ghyll, Langdale–Rossett Pike, you’ll be conquering Scafell Pike, Great End, Esk Pike, Bowfell, and more.

Funds raised by your generous donors will support Saints Foundation’s work. Rest assured, we’ll be with you every step of the way — providing fundraising hints and tips, plus detailed kit lists of recommended items you’ll need for the trek.

Previously on Benali on Tour

The first Benali on Tour in 2023 was a South Coast Trek, as we took on the South Downs Way, while in 2024 we raised the stakes with the Yorkshire Three Peaks. This also started the tradition of ending at a Saints game, with an away day to remember against Leeds as Saints went marching into the play-offs.

Last year’s Benali on Tour was our longest trek yet, with the 36-mile round trip beginning and ending at St Mary’s Stadium, via the Isle of Wight Coastal Trail. Spread over two days, we made it back to Southampton in time to watch our season finale against Arsenal.