Biggest Saints Skydive, Biggest Fundraising

This past weekend, over 20 fundraisers took part in the BIGGEST Saints Skydive, and it wasn’t just the jump that reached new heights with a new record fundraising total for the event.

Raising over £20,000 for the work we do in the community of Southampton, Saints Foundation ambassador Andrew Surman led the team of daring fundraisers.

Supported by Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes, the event partners who donated their spot to Dan, who had benefitted from the Foundation’s men’s mental health group and wanted a chance to give back. Watch Dan’s story here.

Dan wasn’t the only one who wanted to give back with four other participants also taking part including two who are now Junior Casual Coaches, another from Saints by your Side mental health group, and a 73-year-old Senior Saint. The Lord Mayor of Southampton James Baillie also took part in supporting one of his chosen charities.

Saints Foundation work throughout the city to create the opportunities for our communities to thrive. Using the power of the Saints badge, engage people in five key focus areas; Health, Education, Pathways, Employability, and Gender Equality.