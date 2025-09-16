Carnival UK and P&O Cruises President visits Saints Foundation

Carnival UK & P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow and Southampton FC CEO Phil Parsons spent the day with Saints Foundation, the charity arm of Southampton FC to see its impact in the City.

P&O Cruises is Principal Partner of both the charity and the club and as trustee of Saints Foundation, Phil Parsons was proud to showcase the work done in the community.

Hosted by Saints Foundation Managing Director Sam Fulling and Head of Partnerships Jazz Bhatti, Paul Ludlow started the day with the charity’s management team, hearing about Saints Foundation’s delivery across its five key focus areas Health, Pathways, Education, Gender Equality and Employability.

The group met participants from Senior Saints by taking part in its Chair Exercise session at Test Park before a visit to Battens Boxing Gym with Ellis and the Saints Switching Play team, the youth intervention project, which has benefitted Ellis with positive behaviour changes, emotional management, and improved life skills.

The day ended with a pitch walk at St Mary’s Stadium with Toby and Alan from men’s mental health project Saints by your Side.

Carnival UK & P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “The work done by Saints Foundation in Southampton is absolutely vital and benefitting all ages and needs. I am so proud of our association and I was delighted to see and hear first hand how it supports the community in our home port city.”

After a successful first year of partnership between Saints Foundation and P&O Cruises, both organisations are committed to build on the work being done to support the city of Southampton.

