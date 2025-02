Saints take on Crystal Palace on Wednesday 2nd April, 7.45pm KO.

Mid-week football is back at St Mary's with the visit of Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace side.

Season Ticket holders can now access up to two additional tickets for this fixture. Tickets are priced from £25 for adults and just £15 for juniors.

General sale will open for this fixture on Monday 24th February, 9.30am.