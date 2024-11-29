Season Ticket holder additional window open for Brentford

Saints begin 2025 with a visit to St Mary's from Brentford on Saturday 4th January, 3pm KO.

Season Ticket holders can now secure places for their friends and family with their exclusive additional window open until Monday 2nd December, 9.30am.

As part of our wide range of Black Friday offers, Season Ticket holders can purchase up to four extra tickets.

Secure yours today before Monday 2nd December's general sale to avoid disappointment.

Buy Tickets

Discounted Membership for early ticket priority

With St Mary's selling out every Premier League fixture this season, becoming a Saint is the best way to guarantee your tickets.

Exclusively for Black Friday, enjoy £10 off Adult Membership, making it £20, and £5 off becoming a Junior Saint, making it just £15.

Purchase today for the best price and be in that number for the next batch of Premier League fixtures going on-sale on December 13th.

Offer ends Wednesday 4th December.

Become a Saint