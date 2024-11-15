Season Ticket additional window open for West Ham match

Boxing Day football (26th Dec) comes to St Mary's as Saints take on West Ham at 3pm.

Season Ticket holders can purchase up to two additional tickets for this festive fixture.

St Mary's has sold-out for every Premier League fixture so far this season, so Season Ticket holders are encouraged to purchase today to avoid disappointment.

If you're a Saints Member who hasn't purchase yet, your window to do so is still open too.

Buy Tickets

A limited number of tickets will be made available for general sale on Monday 18th November, 9.30am.

You can skip the queue to secure the best seat in St Mary's by becoming a Member today. As well as priority access to this fixture, you can be the front of the line for our first clash of 2025 against Brentford on January 3rd. Saints Members enjoy £5 off that fixture, with Junior Saints going for just £1.

Become a Saint