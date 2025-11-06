Season Ticket additional window open for two upcoming games

Season Ticket holders can now purchase up to two additional tickets for each of these matches against Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion.

Season Ticket holders will have until Friday 7th November at 9.30am to purchase their additional tickets to the two matches in this exclusive window. Following this, any limited remaining tickets will go to general sale.

Birmingham City

St Mary's sets the stage as Southampton take on Birmingham City on Saturday 6th December at 3pm.

West Bromwich Albion

Southampton meet West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's Stadium on Tuesday 9th December at 7.45pm.

Last chance to get your ticket for this weekend

You've still got time to join us this weekend as Sheffield Wednesday travels to St Mary's on Saturday 8th November (3pm KO).

Prices start from £25 for Adults and £15 for Juniors.

