Season Ticket additional window open for QPR game

Season Ticket holders can now purchase up to two additional tickets for our upcoming clash with QPR on Saturday 31st October at 3pm.

Season Ticket holders have until 9.30am on Friday 2nd November to purchase their additional tickets in this exclusive window. Following this, any remaining tickets will go on general sale.

QPR Tickets

Incognito takeover of Knightwood Lounge

For our QPR fixture on Saturday 31st October, the Knightwood Lounge is getting an Incognito makeover.

We’re delighted to welcome Incognito Winchester, a multi-award-winning cocktail experience where imaginative mixology meets theatre and extravagance. Expect Incognito-inspired décor and a selection of five specially chosen cocktails available throughout the day.

Knightwood Lounge guests will receive two cocktail vouchers, redeemable before or after the match alongside their inclusive drinks package, giving you the chance to enjoy a taste of the Incognito experience.

So whether you're celebrating something special or just upgrading for this experience, we'd love to hear form you.

Season Ticket holders can upgrade to any Hospitality package at an exclusive discount this season. For more information or to book your place, please contact the team on email: [email protected] or call: 02380 727 768 to learn more.