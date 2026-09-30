Portsmouth (H) ticket and travel update

With our south coast derby against Portsmouth on Sunday 11th October at Midday now just around the corner, we can now provide a further update on tickets, travel arrangements and plans for the day.

Ticket Update

This match is now sold out, however, our Ticket Exchange is live and available for those Season Ticket holders who are unable to attend and for eligible supporters to purchase.

The Ticket Exchange is activated following a sell-out and allows eligible Season Ticket holders who can now longer attend to list their ticket for resale. If the ticket is successfully resold, the Season Ticket holder will receive a credit equivalent to 1/23 of their Season Ticket value.

List My Seat

The existing sales criteria applies to tickets made available through the exchange. Supporters must have booked a ticket for at least one competitive match between the 2020/21 and 2025/26 seasons.

This also allows the club to ensure that the correct supporter details are associated with each seat on matchday, while giving as many Saints fans as possible the opportunity to attend.

Due to the nature of this fixture, we expect any tickets listed through Ticket Exchange to sell very quickly. Supporters looking for a ticket are therefore advised to keep an eye on the fixture for any availability.

Purchase Tickets

Tickets for this fixture are now displaying in the Southampton FC app for Season Ticket holders and supporters who have purchased a ticket. We strongly recommend viewing your tickets ahead of matchday.

Last Hospitality places remaining

Hospitality remains the best way of obtaining tickets for this match. Extremely limited availability remains across lounges for the south coast derby. From premium dining and pitchside views, to club restaurants and sports bars, there's a Hospitality experience to suit every supporter, every occasion and every budget. Enjoy this highly anticipated fixture in style with friends, family, colleagues or clients.

Prices start from £150 + VAT

Purchase Saints Bar

For more information or to book your place, please contact the team on email: [email protected] or call: 02380 727 768 to learn more.

The lead booker for each group booking must have a previous booking history with the club, but this does not need to be a previous hospitality booking.

LEVEL1 Matchday Unlimited

Make more of matchday with LEVEL1 Matchday Packages, available for adults and junior supporters throughout the season. Arrive 2.5 hours before kick-off and enjoy unlimited access to LEVEL1's activities before the game begins. Matchday Unlimited includes unlimited play and a drink, while Matchday Unlimited Max adds a food item and two extra drinks for the ultimate pre-match experience.

Portsmouth Matchday Unlimtied

Please note: LEVEL1 packages do not include a match ticket.

Ticket Transfer

As previously communicated, this fixture is subject to specific eligibility criteria therefore all ticket transfers will be manually checked before they can be completed.

The supporter receiving the ticket must have had a ticket to a competitive men's match with the club between the 2020/21 and 2025/26 seasons.

If you need to transfer your ticket, email the Ticket Office at [email protected] by 11.59pm on Tuesday 6th October. Requests must come from the current ticket holder's or lead booker's email address.

Please include the following information for both supporters:

Name

Supporter number

Email address

Date of birth

The current ticket holder must also provide the block, row and seat number.

Requests submitted after the deadline cannot be guaranteed, and transfers will not be completed if any information is missing or the receiving supporter does not meet the eligibility criteria.

We recommend checking the receiving supporter's eligibility before submitting your request.

Travel Update

It has been confirmed that away supporters attending both matches this season will again be required to travel on club-managed coaches and will be taken directly to the stadium. Therefore, in line with these plans and to help everyone’s matchday experience, there will be closures to surrounding roads which fans may usually use to access the stadium.

We strongly advise all supporters attending the match to familiarise themselves with the planned routes to and from St Mary's Stadium (as per below) before matchday and to allow additional time for their journey and entry into the stadium.

Around The Ground

Our full Matchday Information article will be available next week to help you plan your day at St Mary's but we're pleased to confirm the following.

The Dell will open from 8am, with the Fan Zones, external units and LEVEL1 opening from 9am. A range of food options will also be available externally before and after the match. Following the final whistle, two bands will perform in the Northam Fan Zone from 2pm to 4pm, before the 4.30pm Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Manchester City, which will be shown in the Fan Zone, The Dell and LEVEL1.