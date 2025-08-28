Published:
Ticketing

Season Ticket additional window open for Middlesbrough game

Written by
SFC Media
Season Ticket holders can now purchase up to two additional tickets for our home game against Middlesbrough on Saturday 27th September at 3pm.

Season Ticket holders will have until Friday 29th August at 9.30am to purchase their additional tickets in this exclusive window. Following this, any remaining tickets will go on general sale.

Upgrade Your Matchday With Hospitality

Whether you're looking for a relaxed matchday experience with friends and family, a premium setting to entertain clients, or a well-earned reward for your team – we have a hospitality package to suit every occasion. From the lively atmosphere of our sports bars to the refined elegance of our fine dining lounges, each space offers something unique, complete with fantastic food, outstanding service, and unbeatable pitch views. There is limited availability across all of our lounges.

