Season Ticket additional window open for Bournemouth clash

Season Ticket holders can now purchase up to two extra tickets for Saints fixture against Bournemouth on Saturday 15th February, 3pm.

Season Ticket holders can use their exclusive access to purchase two additional tickets before general sale opens on Monday 13th January, 9.30am.

Saints Members can still use their early ticket priority for this fixture, as well as the match against Brighton which will be played a week later.

To purchase your additional tickets and for full fixture details, click below.

