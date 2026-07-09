SC Preußen Münster pre-season friendly on sale now

Saints travel to Germany to take on SC Preußen Münster at LVM-Preußenstadion in a pre-season friendly on Saturday 1st August at 2pm. We have received an initial allocation of 500 tickets.

All Saints fans can secure their ticket from 9.30am this morning. Fans are reminded tickets for this match will be unallocated, however, please choose whether you would like to be seated or standing.

Buy Now

Ticket prices are as follows:

Unallocated Seating

Adults: £20

Over 65: £8

Under 14: £6

Unallocated Standing