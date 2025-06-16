Saints to face Espanyol in July training camp

Southampton’s preparation for the 2025/26 campaign will include a pre-season friendly with Espanyol as part of a week-long training camp in Spain.

Saints will face the Barcelona-based club, who finished 14th in La Liga last season, on Saturday 26th July (kick-off 10am BST).

The fixture will take place behind closed doors at Espanyol’s training base on the penultimate day of the team’s trip, which begins on Monday 21st July and will give new manager Will Still valuable time to work with the squad in a warm-weather environment.

Saints have already arranged pre-season friendlies away to Eastleigh (Saturday 12th July, 3pm BST) and against Brighton at St Mary’s (Saturday 2nd August, 3pm BST), with ticketing information for both matches to be announced in due course.

Add every Saints match to your calendar with the click of a button:

Sync fixtures

The seat relocation window will be open from Tuesday 17th June (9.30am BST) until Wednesday 18th June (5pm BST) for existing Season Ticket holders to move within the stadium.

2025/26 Season Tickets for our Men’s First Team will be back on sale to all supporters from Thursday 19th June (9.30am BST).

Key information

With an expanded home fixture list for 2025/26, Season Tickets now offer even greater value, starting from under £20 per match for adults and around £3 per match for Under-14s.

Full pricing