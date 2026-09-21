With domestic action taking a break for the first time this season, seven Men's First Team players head out on international duty in a mix of competitions.

With Japan playing three friendly matches, Kuryu Matsuki has been rewarded for his early season form with a first senior call-up having previously played 18 matches at Under-23s level.

Hosting Uruguay, Venezuela and Ecuador, the 23-year-old will hope to earn a first Samurai Blue cap before returning to the south coast.

It could be an equally memorable international break for Cyle Larin, who amongst Canada's round of friendlies is receiving a Key to the City for his hometown Brampton in recognition of his international achievements, most recently at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Saints' remaining internationals are all in competitive action, as Ryan Manning and Finn Azaz begin their Nations League campaign with the Republic of Ireland.

The duo will come up against teammate Daniel Peretz, as Heimir Hallgrímsson's side face Israel both home and away in Group G.

Also facing each other will be Divin Mubama and Romeu Akachukwu, as England Under-21s and the Republic of Ireland Under-21s go head-to-head as part of their continuing UEFA European Championship qualifying campaigns.

Thursday 24th September

Kuryu Matsuki – Japan vs Uruguay (Friendly) 11.05am BST

Ryan Manning, Finn Azaz – Kosovo vs Republic of Ireland (Nations League) 7.45pm BST

Daniel Peretz – Austria vs Israel (Nations League) 7.45pm BST

Friday 25th September

Romeu Akachukwu – Slovakia U21 vs Republic of Ireland U21 (EURO U21 qualifier) 5pm BST

Divin Mubama - England U21 vs Kazakhstan U21 (EURO U21 qualifier) 7.30pm BST

Sunday 27th September

Cyle Larin – Canada vs Chile (Friendly) 0:00 BST

Ryan Manning, Finn Azaz – Israel vs Republic of Ireland (Nations League) 7.45pm BST

Daniel Peretz – Israel vs Republic of Ireland (Nations League) 7.45pm BST

Monday 28th September

Kuryu Matsuki – Japan vs Venezuela (Friendly) 11.25am BST

Tuesday 29th September

Romeu Akachukwu – Republic of Ireland U21 vs Kazakhstan U21 (EURO U21 qualifier) 7pm BST

Thursday 1st October

Kuryu Matsuki – Japan vs Ecuador (Friendly) 11.10am BST

Ryan Manning, Finn Azaz – Republic of Ireland vs Austria (Nations League) 7.45pm BST

Daniel Peretz – Israel vs Kosovo (Nations League) 7.45pm BST

Friday 2nd October

Divin Mubama - England U21 vs Slovakia U21 (EURO U21 qualifier) 7.45pm BST

Saturday 3rd October

Cyle Larin – Canada vs Peru (Friendly) 7pm BST

Sunday 4th October

Ryan Manning, Finn Azaz – Republic of Ireland vs Israel (Nations League) 7.45pm BST

Daniel Peretz –Republic of Ireland vs Israel (Nations League) 7.45pm BST

Tuesday 6th October

Divin Mubama – Republic of Ireland U21 vs England U21 (EURO U21 qualifier) 6pm BST

Romeu Akachukwu – Republic of Ireland U21 vs England U21 (EURO U21 qualifier) 6pm BST

Wednesday 7th October

Cyle Larin – USA vs Canada (Friendly) 1am BST