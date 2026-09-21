Saints' September and October 2026 international guide
With domestic action taking a break for the first time this season, seven Men's First Team players head out on international duty in a mix of competitions.
With Japan playing three friendly matches, Kuryu Matsuki has been rewarded for his early season form with a first senior call-up having previously played 18 matches at Under-23s level.
Hosting Uruguay, Venezuela and Ecuador, the 23-year-old will hope to earn a first Samurai Blue cap before returning to the south coast.
It could be an equally memorable international break for Cyle Larin, who amongst Canada's round of friendlies is receiving a Key to the City for his hometown Brampton in recognition of his international achievements, most recently at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Saints' remaining internationals are all in competitive action, as Ryan Manning and Finn Azaz begin their Nations League campaign with the Republic of Ireland.
The duo will come up against teammate Daniel Peretz, as Heimir Hallgrímsson's side face Israel both home and away in Group G.
Also facing each other will be Divin Mubama and Romeu Akachukwu, as England Under-21s and the Republic of Ireland Under-21s go head-to-head as part of their continuing UEFA European Championship qualifying campaigns.
Thursday 24th September
Kuryu Matsuki – Japan vs Uruguay (Friendly) 11.05am BST
Ryan Manning, Finn Azaz – Kosovo vs Republic of Ireland (Nations League) 7.45pm BST
Daniel Peretz – Austria vs Israel (Nations League) 7.45pm BST
Friday 25th September
Romeu Akachukwu – Slovakia U21 vs Republic of Ireland U21 (EURO U21 qualifier) 5pm BST
Divin Mubama - England U21 vs Kazakhstan U21 (EURO U21 qualifier) 7.30pm BST
Sunday 27th September
Cyle Larin – Canada vs Chile (Friendly) 0:00 BST
Ryan Manning, Finn Azaz – Israel vs Republic of Ireland (Nations League) 7.45pm BST
Daniel Peretz – Israel vs Republic of Ireland (Nations League) 7.45pm BST
Monday 28th September
Kuryu Matsuki – Japan vs Venezuela (Friendly) 11.25am BST
Tuesday 29th September
Romeu Akachukwu – Republic of Ireland U21 vs Kazakhstan U21 (EURO U21 qualifier) 7pm BST
Thursday 1st October
Kuryu Matsuki – Japan vs Ecuador (Friendly) 11.10am BST
Ryan Manning, Finn Azaz – Republic of Ireland vs Austria (Nations League) 7.45pm BST
Daniel Peretz – Israel vs Kosovo (Nations League) 7.45pm BST
Friday 2nd October
Divin Mubama - England U21 vs Slovakia U21 (EURO U21 qualifier) 7.45pm BST
Saturday 3rd October
Cyle Larin – Canada vs Peru (Friendly) 7pm BST
Sunday 4th October
Ryan Manning, Finn Azaz – Republic of Ireland vs Israel (Nations League) 7.45pm BST
Daniel Peretz –Republic of Ireland vs Israel (Nations League) 7.45pm BST
Tuesday 6th October
Divin Mubama – Republic of Ireland U21 vs England U21 (EURO U21 qualifier) 6pm BST
Romeu Akachukwu – Republic of Ireland U21 vs England U21 (EURO U21 qualifier) 6pm BST
Wednesday 7th October
Cyle Larin – USA vs Canada (Friendly) 1am BST