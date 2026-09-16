Limited Hospitality remaining for the south coast derby

With tickets for our upcoming match against Portsmouth on Sunday 11th October at midday, hospitality remains the best way to attend this highly anticipated fixture at St Mary's, with limited availability now remaining across all lounges.

Whether you're joining us with friends and family, entertaining clients or marking a special occasion, Hospitality offers the chance to experience the derby in style. From premium dining and pitchside views to club restaurants and lively sports bars, there are a range of experiences available across the stadium.

There will also be plenty happening across all our lounges on derby day. Some of the highlights include Ed Chamberlin hosting in The Halo, while Saints legend James Beattie will be behind the decks in the Knightwood and Ricky Lambert across various lounges helping to create an unforgettable atmosphere for one of the biggest fixtures of the season.

If you prefer a more Private setting, we have 2 ten-person boxes remaining.

With availability increasingly limited, most hospitality packages cannot be purchased online. To find out more about the remaining lounges and secure your place for the south coast derby, contact our Hospitality team today.

Contact the team by emailing [email protected] or calling 02380 727 768.

The lead booker for each group booking must have a previous booking history with Southampton FC, although this does not need to be a previous hospitality booking.

Packages in the Saints Bar remain available to purchase online below.

Purchase Saints Bar

All Match-by-Match Hospitality Fixtures Now on Sale

Match-by-Match Hospitality is now available to book for every home fixture at St Mary's, giving you the freedom to choose the matches that matter most.

From relaxed lounges to exclusive dining and premium pitch-view experiences, every hospitality package combines exceptional service, outstanding food and drink, and the very best of Saints matchdays. Whether you're hosting clients, celebrating with family and friends or treating yourself to an unforgettable day at St Mary's, now is the perfect time to secure your preferred fixture.

Register Your Interest

or purchase online below:

Hospitality Fixtures