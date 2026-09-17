Discover St Mary's with Stadium Tours this October and November

Looking for a unique Saints experience this autumn?

Whether you're a lifelong supporter, searching for the perfect gift or simply want to explore one of the South Coast's most iconic sporting venues, St Mary's Stadium Tours offer the chance to go behind the scenes at the home of Southampton FC.

Go behind the scenes at St Mary's

Our popular Standard Stadium Tours are back and better than ever, giving supporters unrivalled access to areas usually reserved for players, coaches and officials. Step inside the home and away dressing rooms, walk the players' tunnel, take your seat in the dugout and explore the press areas while learning about the club's rich history from our knowledgeable tour guides.

Adults £20 | Juniors £15

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Upgrade to a Legends Tour

For the ultimate Saints experience, supporters can also join club legend Franny Benali for an exclusive Legends Tour. Hear stories from an incredible Saints career, relive iconic moments and gain a unique insight into life at Southampton Football Club from someone who lived it.

Alongside an extended behind-the-scenes tour, guests will enjoy an exclusive live Q&A session and a meal in The Dell Sports Bar & Kitchen, making it a truly unforgettable day out.

Adults £65 | Juniors £55

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Experience St Mary's on Matchday

Our Matchday Tours offer a rare opportunity to experience the calm before the storm. Explore key areas of the stadium before supporters arrive, see preparations taking place behind the scenes and soak up the unique atmosphere as St Mary's gets ready for kick-off.

Adults £25 | Juniors £20

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With a range of tour experiences available throughout October and November, there's never been a better time to discover a different side of St Mary's.